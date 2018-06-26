Twins' Ervin Santana: Ready for rehab assignment
Santana (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Fort Myers on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Santana was apparently lacking velocity on his fastball as recently as Friday, but he must have gotten it back in his latest session Monday, as the Twins would not have deemed him ready for a rehab assignment otherwise. The Twins will have 30 days to activate Santana once he throws his first rehab outing, so he is on track to make his first 2018 start for the team at some point in July.
