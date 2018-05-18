Twins' Ervin Santana: Rehab assignment on deck

Santana (finger) is expected to begin his rehab assignment next weekend after throwing in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Santana will throw around 60 pitches during Tuesday's outing, which marks his first game back on a mound since starting last season's Wild Card Game in Yankee Stadium. The Twins have yet to announce any sort of concrete plan in regards to the amount of outings Santana will make in the minors, but he appears to be in line for a return to Minnesota in early-to-mid June.