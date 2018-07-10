Twins' Ervin Santana: Rehab shifts to Double-A

Santana (finger) has had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Chattanooga, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Santana built up to four innings in his second and final rehab start for High-A Fort Myers, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. There have been concerns about velocity -- he couldn't even reach 90 mph with his fastball in his first start back -- and it's possible the Twins will exhaust most of his 30-day rehab window before returning him to the majors, even with a pressing need in the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories