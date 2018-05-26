Twins' Ervin Santana: Rehab takes step back
Santana's Wednesday rehab start for Double-A Chattanooga did not go as well as expected and he'll next throw for High-A Fort Myers on Tuesday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's been throwing for a while, but he hasn't got everything back, in terms of how he's spinning it and how hard he can throw it," manager Paul Molitor said. Santana is on the 60-day DL after offseason finger surgery.
Santana threw 45 pitches over two innings in Chattanooga, but did not reach 90 mph with his fastball. It sounds like he won't be ready to return from the DL when eligible on Sunday and his return to the rotation may now stretch into late June.
