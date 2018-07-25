Twins' Ervin Santana: Returns from DL ahead of Wednesday's start

Santana (finger) was activated off the 60-day disabled list following Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Santana is set to take the mound Wednesday afternoon for the series finale against at Toronto. The 35-year-old's 2018 debut will come after missing the first half of the season as he underwent surgery on his right middle finger in February. Santana had a 3.28 ERA,1.13 WHIP and 167:61 K:BB over 211.1 innings for the Twins in 2017.