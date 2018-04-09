Twins' Ervin Santana: Scheduled to meet with doctor Tuesday
Santana (finger) is scheduled to meet with a doctor Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santana still hasn't been cleared to throw off a mound, so he's expected to fly back to Minnesota on Tuesday to undergo another exam on his middle finger. This isn't an encouraging sign for the veteran right-hander, as he's already seen his return date pushed back from early May to mid-May.
