Twins' Ervin Santana: Set for rehab start Wednesday

Santana (finger) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Chattanooga, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Santana was set to make an extended spring start Monday but that plan was scrapped due to poor weather. Assuming his rehab starts go smoothly, he'll likely return to the Twins in early- or mid-June.

