Twins' Ervin Santana: Set to throw off mound Tuesday

Santana (finger) is scheduled to throw 15 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This will mark Santana's first time throwing off a mound since undergoing surgery. While it's certainly an encouraging step for the veteran, he remains a ways away from rejoining the big club. Santana will continue to ramp up his activity before he's cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. Fernando Romero is working as the Twins' fifth starter in the meantime.