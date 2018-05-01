Twins' Ervin Santana: Set to throw off mound Tuesday
Santana (finger) is scheduled to throw 15 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This will mark Santana's first time throwing off a mound since undergoing surgery. While it's certainly an encouraging step for the veteran, he remains a ways away from rejoining the big club. Santana will continue to ramp up his activity before he's cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. Fernando Romero is working as the Twins' fifth starter in the meantime.
More News
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Nearing mound work•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Cleared to begin throwing program•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Scheduled to meet with doctor Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Still not cleared to throw•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Will not return in April•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...