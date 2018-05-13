Twins' Ervin Santana: Set to throw to hitters
Santana (finger) threw a 50-pitch bullpen session on Thursday and plans to throw to hitters on Monday and Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
If all goes well Santana would make a start in extended spring training on May 21 and then his first minor league rehab start on May 26, according to the report. It's not clear how many rehab outings he'll need, but it sounds like he could be activated from the DL in early June.
