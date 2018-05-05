Twins' Ervin Santana: Shifts to 60-day disabled list

The Twins moved Santana (finger) to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The move frees up a roster spot with catcher Jason Castro (knee) heading to the DL, but doesn't impact Santana's recovery timetable. The right-hander is now eligible to return May 28 and threw off a mound for the first time Tuesday, making a return at that time or in early June still possible.