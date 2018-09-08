Twins' Ervin Santana: Shut down for rest of season

Santana is undergoing PRP treatments to his right middle finger and will not pitch again in 2018, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Paul Molitor indicated Aug. 20 the possibility of Santana being done for the season, and his continued treatment makes it an easy decision with the season drawing to a close. The Twins seem likely to exercise the $1 million buyout in the 36-year-old's contract this offseason instead of retaining him for $14 million in 2019. Santana made only five starts this season, allowing 22 runs across 24.2 innings, and he gave up nine home runs as well.