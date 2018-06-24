Twins' Ervin Santana: Still lacking velocity in throwing sessons

Santana (finger) failed to touch 90 mph in a 45-pitch live batting practice session on Friday and will need increased velocity before going out on a minor league rehab assignment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I can't say I'm surprised. I think he's been so worried about feel of the ball and the grip here for a long time," said manager Paul Molitor. "Hopefully we're just about over that hurdle. That might free him up mentally to go ahead and not have any inhibition about letting it go."

Santana will thrown batting practice again Monday. It looks like his expected return date is now being pushed back until after the All-Star break or longer. Santana continues to work back from a procedure on his right middle finger in February. He worked his way back to a few rehab outings in May, but was shut down due to discomfort in his surgically-repaired finger. He's recently started throwing again off the mound.