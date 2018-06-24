Twins' Ervin Santana: Still lacking velocity in throwing sessons
Santana (finger) failed to touch 90 mph in a 45-pitch live batting practice session on Friday and will need increased velocity before going out on a minor league rehab assignment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I can't say I'm surprised. I think he's been so worried about feel of the ball and the grip here for a long time," said manager Paul Molitor. "Hopefully we're just about over that hurdle. That might free him up mentally to go ahead and not have any inhibition about letting it go."
Santana will thrown batting practice again Monday. It looks like his expected return date is now being pushed back until after the All-Star break or longer. Santana continues to work back from a procedure on his right middle finger in February. He worked his way back to a few rehab outings in May, but was shut down due to discomfort in his surgically-repaired finger. He's recently started throwing again off the mound.
More News
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Faces live hitters Friday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws successful bullpen Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Still not throwing slider•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: To resume throwing shortly•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Yanked from rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...