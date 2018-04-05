Twins' Ervin Santana: Still not cleared to throw

Santana (finger) still hasn't been cleared to throw off a mound and may need to under go another exam on his injured right middle finger, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Just one of those fluid situations," said manager Paul Molitor.

Santana's recovery continues to trend in the wrong direction as his return date had already been pushed back from early May to mid May. It sounds like he may not return well into June at this point. Santana had been throwing soft balls into a pitch-back machine and some other light throwing, but it sounds like his progress has stalled. Santana had surgery on his right middle finger in February.