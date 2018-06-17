Twins' Ervin Santana: Still not throwing slider

Santana (finger) threw a bullpen session Friday, but is not yet throwing his slider from the mound, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He's avoiding throwing the slider as it puts too much pressure in his surgically-repaired finger. Since he's not even throwing full bullpen sessions, it doesn't sound like a minor league rehab assignment is in the works in the near term. As a result, his return before the All-Star break is looking in doubt.