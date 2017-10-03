Twins' Ervin Santana: Tabbed for wild-card start
Santana will start Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins' No. 1 hurler will take his talents to the Bronx with the hope of knocking off the Yankees to earn a berth in the American League Division Series against Cleveland. Santana posted a career-best 3.28 ERA and 16-8 record this year.
More News
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws five scoreless in no-decision•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Named as wild-card game starter•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Tabbed with Thursday start•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Collects 16th win Saturday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows two runs in loss to Yankees•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Six scoreless innings Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...