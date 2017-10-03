Play

Twins' Ervin Santana: Tabbed for wild-card start

Santana will start Tuesday's wild-card game against the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins' No. 1 hurler will take his talents to the Bronx with the hope of knocking off the Yankees to earn a berth in the American League Division Series against Cleveland. Santana posted a career-best 3.28 ERA and 16-8 record this year.

