Twins' Ervin Santana: Tabbed with Thursday's start
Santana is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It had been previously reported that Santana would next take the mound Friday against the Tigers. However, he'll draw a less-favorable matchup as the Twins plan to deploy him Thursday against Cleveland. Over his last three starts, Santana has posted a 2.41 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 18.2 innings.
