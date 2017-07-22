Twins' Ervin Santana: Takes loss in shortest outing of season

Santana gave up five runs over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts, but seven hits and two home runs in Friday's loss to Detroit.

It was Santana's shorting outing of the season and shortest since May 7, 2016. Santana has alternated very good and very poor outings since the start of June. In his last nine starts he's given up five or more runs five times and allowed two or fewer runs four times.