Twins' Ervin Santana: Takes step ahead in rehab
Santana (finger) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He gave up two runs over five innings with six strikeouts Tuesday for Double-A Chattanooga.
It sounds like Santana could join the Twins rotation shortly after the All-Star break if he has a good start or two at Triple-A. Santana has struggled to pitch over 90 mph during his rehab outings, but the Twins may brush aside worries over his velocity if he has a few more strong outings in the minors.
