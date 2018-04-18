Twins' Ervin Santana: Throwing from 90 feet
Santana (finger) was able to move his throwing program out to 90 feet prior to Wednesday's game, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santana continues to work back from a procedure on his right middle finger in February. He recently began a throwing program last weekend in Fort Myers with the Twins' High-A affiliate, but remains a couple months out from a return to the major-league team.
