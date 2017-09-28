Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws five scoreless in no-decision

Santana pitched five scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and a single strikeout during Thursday's loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

With Santana already announced as the Minnesota starter for the wild-card game next Tuesday, this was just a tune-up for the veteran righty. He cruised through five frames, throwing just 57 pitches and facing limited trouble. It's been another solid campaign for Santana, as he'll finish the 2017 regular season with 16 wins, a 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7.1 K/9. Those numbers moved the fantasy needle in all settings.