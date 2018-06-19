Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws successful bullpen Tuesday

Santana (finger) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Santana was able to incorporate all of his pitches for the first time since he was pulled from his rehab assignment near the end of May. He's scheduled to face live hitters Friday, and if all goes well, the veteran right-hander could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. He remains without a concrete timetable for his return.

