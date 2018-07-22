Twins' Ervin Santana: To rejoin rotation Wednesday
Santana (finger) will come of the disabled list and start for the Twins on Wednesday in Toronto, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Santana tossed six innings of one-run ball in a rehab game Friday, marking his third consecutive start of five innings or more in the minors. He's been rehabbing from finger surgery since May, and posted a 3.72 ERA across seven starts at three levels in the minors. The lengthy rehab process will finally come to an end Wednesday, when he takes the hill in Toronto for his 2018 debut. He's posted an ERA of 4.00 or less in each of his three recent seasons with the Twins, and could represent a waiver wire target in deeper leagues where he hasn't already been stashed.
