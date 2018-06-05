Twins' Ervin Santana: To resume throwing shortly
Santana (finger) received good news after visiting his surgeon, and he's set to throw in the near future, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Santana was shut down from his rehab assignment after feeling discomfort during a start at Low-A Fort Myers on May 30. However, Dr. Charles Melone was pleased with Santana's progress, and he'll begin throwing again as soon as Thursday. He'll likely still need to complete a minor-league stint before coming off the disabled list, so Santana's return is still a little ways off.
