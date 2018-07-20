Twins' Ervin Santana: Toes rubber for Rochester on Friday
Santana (finger) will make another start for Triple-A Rochester on Friday. He's in line to throw six innings or around 90 pitches, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santana recently tossed 86 pitches in 5.2 innings of work with Rochester on Sunday, which marked his fourth rehab appearance since June 30. Berardino confirmed that the Twins have yet to make a decision on whether Santana will start another game with the Triple-A club following this outing, as his rehab runs through July 29. If all goes well Friday night, there's a chance Santana's next appearance will come in the big leagues.
