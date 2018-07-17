Twins' Ervin Santana: Tosses 86 pitches in rehab start

Santana (finger) covered 5.2 innings Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Rochester, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk and striking out seven.

The right-hander tossed 86 pitches, his highest total in any of his six minor-league rehab starts since late May. Santana's activation from the 60-day disabled list has been delayed due to the downturn in velocity he has displayed in those outings, but there's been no indication he's still dealing with a physical issue. With Santana now capable of handling a starter's workload, he seems likely to rejoin the Twins out of the All-Star break, perhaps stepping into the rotation spot vacated by Fernando Romero, who was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday. That would put Santana in line to make his season debut for the Twins on July 23 or 24 in Toronto.