Twins' Ervin Santana: Unable to grip baseball
Santana revealed Sunday that while the swelling on the knuckle of his right middle finger has subsided following Feb. 6 surgery, he remains unable to grip a baseball, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It doesn't appear Santana is especially close to beginning his throwing program, though the 35-year-old indicated that he's hopeful to play catch by the time Opening Day arrives, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota. In the meantime, Santana said he's focusing on strengthening the finger through various exercises and treatments, The Twins initially projected Santana to miss 10-to-12 weeks following his surgery, but the right-hander will need to start throwing in some capacity in the near future for a late-April or early May return to be realistic.
