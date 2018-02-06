Twins' Ervin Santana: Undergoes finger surgery
Santana underwent a capsular release and debridement procedure on the MCP joint in his right middle finger Tuesday.
Santana experienced discomfort in the finger while throwing bullpen sessions to prepare for spring training. The injury is a result of the repeated stress inherent in pitching, rather than a single event, and is something Santana has dealt with in the past. The Twins expect Santana to require 10-to-12 weeks to recover from the procedure, which means he'll miss the first few weeks of the season, at least.
