Twins' Ervin Santana: Velocity struggles resurface in rehab start
Santana (finger) resumed his rehab assignment Saturday with High-A Fort Myers, tossing three innings of one-run ball. He gave up two hits and no walks and struck out two while tossing 36 pitches (29 strikes).
Though his surface results were solid enough, Santana's fastball failed to touch 90 miles per hour during the outing, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The downturn in velocity -- Santana's four-seamer averaged 93.4 mph in 2017, per Brooks Baseball -- has been the major hangup in Santana's rehab for weeks, and it's beginning to look like the 35-year-old may simply have to survive with diminished stuff. The right-hander is expected to make at least one more start of around four innings for Fort Myers this week before the Twins determine the next step in his rehab. Santana has been sidelined since Feb. 6 after requiring surgery to address discomfort in his right middle finger.
More News
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Still lacking velocity in throwing sessons•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Faces live hitters Friday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Throws successful bullpen Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Still not throwing slider•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Plays catch Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...