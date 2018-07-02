Twins' Ervin Santana: Velocity struggles resurface in rehab start

Santana (finger) resumed his rehab assignment Saturday with High-A Fort Myers, tossing three innings of one-run ball. He gave up two hits and no walks and struck out two while tossing 36 pitches (29 strikes).

Though his surface results were solid enough, Santana's fastball failed to touch 90 miles per hour during the outing, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The downturn in velocity -- Santana's four-seamer averaged 93.4 mph in 2017, per Brooks Baseball -- has been the major hangup in Santana's rehab for weeks, and it's beginning to look like the 35-year-old may simply have to survive with diminished stuff. The right-hander is expected to make at least one more start of around four innings for Fort Myers this week before the Twins determine the next step in his rehab. Santana has been sidelined since Feb. 6 after requiring surgery to address discomfort in his right middle finger.