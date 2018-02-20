Twins' Ervin Santana: Will be reevaluated in two weeks

Santana (finger) donned a cast on his right hand Monday and is scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Santana underwent surgery Feb. 6 to remove a calcium deposit from his right middle finger and isn't expected to resume throwing until late in the spring, when he expects to shed the cast and gain clearance for baseball activities from team doctors. At the time of Santana's surgery, the Twins announced that they expected the right-hander to require 10-to-12 weeks to fully heal, meaning that he'll likely be unavailable for the first 2-to-4 weeks of the regular season. Since he isn't dealing with an arm injury, Santana shouldn't take long to shake off the rust once he's cleared to pitch again, but opening the season on the disabled list could prove costly for the veteran from a financial standpoint. His $14 million option for 2019 would automatically vest if he throws 200 innings this season, but the delayed start means he almost certainly won't reach that benchmark.