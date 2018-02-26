Twins' Ervin Santana: Will have cast removed Friday

Santana (finger) is scheduled to have his cast removed Friday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Santana is set to shed his cast a little less than a month after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger. While this is obviously an encouraging step for the 35-year-old, he still doesn't have an idea when he'll be cleared to resume throwing. Until he gets back into a throwing program, it'll be tough to pinpoint an exact return date, but Santana's original 10-to-12 week timetable has him lined up to return sometime during the second half of April.