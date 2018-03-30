Twins' Ervin Santana: Will not return in April

Santana (finger) has been throwing soft balls into a pitch-back machine, but his timetable to return is now early or mid-May, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We probably may be a tad behind where we thought we'd be, but not significantly," manager Paul Molitor said.

Santana's original timetable had him missing 10-to-12 weeks after February surgery on his right middle finger and returning around May 1. However, it sounds like that timetable is being pushed back a few weeks to mid-May and we wouldn't be surprised if it went into June given that he's not yet able to throw a regular baseball.