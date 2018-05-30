Twins' Ervin Santana: Yanked from rehab stint

Santana has been recalled from his rehab assignment due to discomfort in his recovering finger, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Santana will be given some time to rest after feeling discomfort during a rehab start for Low-A Fort Myers on Tuesday. So far in his recovery process, he's struggled to get the velocity on his fastball back, and his secondary pitches aren't being thrown effectively. It's unclear at this point when Santana will be allowed to continue pitching in the minor leagues before ultimately coming off the 60-day disabled list.