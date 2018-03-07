Twins' Felix Jorge: Optioned to Triple-A
Jorge was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.
Jorge had a decent season at Double-A last year with a 3.54 ERA, but had just a 6.6 K/9. He was called up to the majors for two relief outings, but that was more a function of him being on the 40-man roster when the team had a need rather than his prospect status. Jorge will try to improve at Triple-A, but more than likely just adds organizational depth. He has a low-90s fastball, good control and a well-rounded arsenal, but his lack of strikeouts make it unlikely he'll thrive in the majors.
