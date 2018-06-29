Twins' Felix Jorge: Removed from 40-man roster
Jorge (triceps) was designated for release or assignment by Minnesota, removing him from the 40-man roster.
Jorge only started pitching again this season after missing the first two months with a triceps injury. He's thrown three inning in a rehab assignment for Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team. Jorge will likely accept an assignment to Double-A Chattanooga.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...