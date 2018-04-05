Twins' Felix Jorge: Sidelined with triceps soreness
Jorge (triceps soreness) will open the year on the disabled list at Double-A Chattanooga, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
Despite having over 200 innings under his belt at Double-A and making three starts at Triple-A last year, Jorge was surprising assigned back to Chattanooga. It is unclear how much time he will miss with triceps soreness. He doesn't appear particularly close to contributing at the big-league level.
