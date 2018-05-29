Rodney allowed a run on three hits in 1.1 innings to earn his 11th save Sunday against the Royals. He struck out three.

Rodney came on in a three-run game with men on base in the eighth inning, allowing a run to score before he closed out the frame. He was spotted two more runs in the top half of the ninth, so a solo home run from Jorge Soler wasn't extremely consequantial. This was the first time Rodney had been scored upon in 11 outings and he's now converted nine consecutive save opportunities.