Rodney was charged with the blown save Monday, allowing one run on three hits in an inning against the Brewers.

That's now back-to-back blown saves for Rodney after 15 straight successful conversions from late April to late June. That stretch built up a lot of good will and there has been nothing to suggest a role change is being considered after two shaky outings, but if Rodney can't right the ship, the Twins could eventually turn to Trevor Hildenberger in the ninth. Addison Reed was recently removed from the primary setup role.