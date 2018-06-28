Rodney struck out two batters but allowed a run on a hit and two walks in Thursday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

It took the 41-year-old a whopping 35 pitches to escape the ninth inning, the most he's thrown in a single outing this season. Oddly enough, Rodney retired the first two batters he faced before unraveling. He still owns a solid 2.96 ERA in 27.1 innings and has a pretty firm grasp on his closing role in Minnesota.