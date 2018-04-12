Twins' Fernando Rodney: Blows save but picks up win
Rodney blew a save after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in one inning Wednesday against the Astros, but he was bailed out by his offense in the bottom of the inning and earned the win. He struck out one.
Rodney allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base -- on a pair of singles and a walk -- before a Brian Dozier throwing error on an attempted double play allowed the Astros to tie things up. He was able to get the next batter to lineout to escape the inning with the game still tied, and a Max Kepler walkoff homer in the bottom half of the frame gifted the 41-year-old with his first win of the season. It hasn't been the smoothest start to the year for Rodney, but few walk the tightrope better than the veteran reliever.
