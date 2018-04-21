Rodney blew his second save of the season in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rays, giving up one run on one hit in an inning of work while striking out three.

The veteran closer seemed to have things under control in the ninth inning, quickly retiring the first two batters he faced, but Rodney then hit Carlos Gomez with a pitch and allowed Gomez to steal second base before serving up a game-tying single to Brad Miller. Rodney's two blown saves have come in his last three appearances, and while his 8:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings is strong, a 4.05 ERA and 1.80 WHIP highlight the volatility that's been his trademark since at least 2015.