Twins' Fernando Rodney: Blows third straight save
Rodney (1-2) blew his third save of the season and took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing a three-run walkoff homer to Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The inning started with a throwing error from Miguel Sano, which allowed Didi Gregorius to reach base. Giancarlo Stanton promptly followed with an infield single before Sanchez ended things with one swing of the bat. Rodney has now blown three straight save chances - all coming in his past four appearances - after converting his first two opportunities of the season. He owns an unsightly 6.75 ERA and 2.10 WHIP, but the veteran reliever has logged just 6.2 innings, and his 8:2 K:BB over that stretch is otherwise strong. There hasn't been any mention of removing Rodney from the ninth inning at this point, but the team could ultimately opt to turn to Addison Reed if Rodney's struggles continue.
