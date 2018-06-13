Rodney secured save No. 14 in Tuesday's win over the Tigers, recording two strikeouts in a clean ninth inning.

After a rough start to the season which saw Rodney blow three of his first five save opportunities, he has since converted 12 straight chances and allowed only three runs and eight hits over 15.1 innings during that stretch. The 41-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 23 innings for the season.