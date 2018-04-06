Twins' Fernando Rodney: Earns first save of 2018
Rodney earned a save while striking out one and walking one Thursday against the Mariners.
Consistently among the most shaky closers in the league, Rodney has once again secured a closer's' role in 2018 and earned his first save of the season Thursday. His propensity for blow ups -- he had seven outings in which he allowed multiple runs last season -- makes him hard to trust as a primary closer. However, the Twins appear to be content using Addison Reed as their high-leverage setup man, leaving save chances to Rodney.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Throws scoreless ninth inning•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Gives up walkoff homer•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Showing strikeout ability this spring•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Will close despite Reed signing•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Signs with Twins•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects win in relief Sunday•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...