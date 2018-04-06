Rodney earned a save while striking out one and walking one across one inning Thursday against the Mariners.

Consistently among the most shaky closers in the league, Rodney has once again secured a closer's' role in 2018 and earned his first save of the season Thursday. His propensity for blow ups--he had seven outings in which he allowed multiple runs last season--makes him hard to trust as a primary closer. However, the Twins appear to be content using Addison Reed as their high leverage reliever meaning Rodney should continue to rack up saves for the time being.

