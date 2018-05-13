Twins' Fernando Rodney: Earns save No. 7
Rodney worked around two walks in a scoreless inning against the Angels on Saturday for his seventh save of the season.
After the Twins took the lead in the top of the 12th, Rodney closed out the win for his second save in as many days. He's really settled in nicely since a string of three consecutive blown save chances in April, allowing just two hits over his last seven innings (all scoreless). The ratios still leave something to be desired, but Rodney has been getting the job done lately.
