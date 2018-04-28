Rodney worked around two walks in a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds on Saturday en route to his third save of the season.

Fans were buckling in for another bumpy ride after Rodney issued a four-pitch walk to the first batter he faced, but he went on to retire three of the next four, ending a streak of three straight blown save chances. Rodney was signed to be the closer and the Twins seem intent on keeping him in the role, but he can't afford many more hiccups in the immediate future. Addison Reed has a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 14 innings.