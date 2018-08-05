Twins' Fernando Rodney: Escapes jam en route to 24th save
Rodney worked around two hits and a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 24th save of the season Sunday against the Royals.
Working with a one-run lead, Rodney allowed the first man he faced to reach. Fortunately he was caught stealing soon after, because the veteran dangerously allowed two more men to reach before recording the final out. It hasn't been pretty all year for Rodney, who owns a 1.41 WHIP to go along with his 3.16 ERA, but he continues to get the call in save situations and could see plenty more if he remains with Minnesota through the end of the season.
