Rodney took the loss after allowing one run on two hits while recording just two outs Thursday against the Orioles.

Rodney got the Twins out of a jam in the 10th inning by getting Jonathan Schoop to ground into a double play, but Adam Jones ended things quickly the next inning with a walkoff solo homer on the first pitch. This is certainly not an ideal start to the season for the Twins' new closer, who was brought in on a one-year deal in the offseason. If his struggles continue, manager Paul Molitor may not take long to turn to Addison Reed, a more-than capable ninth-inning option who tossed a pair of scoreless innings Thursday.