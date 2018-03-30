Twins' Fernando Rodney: Gives up walkoff homer
Rodney took the loss after allowing one run on two hits while recording just two outs Thursday against the Orioles.
Rodney got the Twins out of a jam in the 10th inning by getting Jonathan Schoop to ground into a double play, but Adam Jones ended things quickly the next inning with a walkoff solo homer on the first pitch. This is certainly not an ideal start to the season for the Twins' new closer, who was brought in on a one-year deal in the offseason. If his struggles continue, manager Paul Molitor may not take long to turn to Addison Reed, a more-than capable ninth-inning option who tossed a pair of scoreless innings Thursday.
More News
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Showing strikeout ability this spring•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Will close despite Reed signing•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Signs with Twins•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects win in relief Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Collects 39th save Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Blanks Giants for 38th save•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...