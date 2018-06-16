Rodney struck out the only batter he faced to collect his 15th save of the season in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.

The Twins took a 6-1 lead into the ninth inning, but after Trevor Rogers coughed up a couple of runs, manager Paul Molitor elected to take no chances and brought in his closer. The 41-year-old Rodney has converted 15 of 18 save chances this season, and his 3.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings would be solid numbers for a pitcher a decade younger.