Twins' Fernando Rodney: Grabs one-out save Friday
Rodney struck out the only batter he faced to collect his 15th save of the season in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.
The Twins took a 6-1 lead into the ninth inning, but after Trevor Rogers coughed up a couple of runs, manager Paul Molitor elected to take no chances and brought in his closer. The 41-year-old Rodney has converted 15 of 18 save chances this season, and his 3.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings would be solid numbers for a pitcher a decade younger.
