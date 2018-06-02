Twins' Fernando Rodney: Locks down 12th save Friday
Rodney tossed a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 7-4 win over Cleveland.
The veteran closer has now converted 10 straight save chances, and Rodney's 0.73 ERA and 0.81 WHIP through 12.1 innings over that stretch looks very impressive. His 10:5 K:BB isn't exactly dominant, however, and another stretch like the one he went through in April -- when he got tagged for six runs and three blown saves in four appearances -- could always be just around the corner for the 41-year-old.
